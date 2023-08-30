 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Munbodh swaps the Times for the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
The Telegraph has appointed Emma Munbodh as money news editor.

Emma is interested in tips/stories/ideas on all things personal finance, business and consumer. She was previously deputy editor of Times Money Mentor and can be found tweeting @emma_munbodh.

