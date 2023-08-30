Emma Munbodh swaps the Times for the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Emma Munbodh as money news editor.
Emma is interested in tips/stories/ideas on all things personal finance, business and consumer. She was previously deputy editor of Times Money Mentor and can be found tweeting @emma_munbodh.
