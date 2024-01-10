Gareth Corfield moves into transport correspondent role at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Gareth Corfield as transport correspondent.
Gareth will be covering the latest transport news and issues and was previously a senior tech reporter at the Telegraph. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @GazTheJourno.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph
Recent news related to Gareth Corfield
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gareth Corfield
-
The Daily Telegraph
429 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story