Gareth Corfield recruited to the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Gareth Corfield as senior technology reporter.
Gareth will be covering the global tech industry as well as cybersecurity and was previously security & legal correspondent at The Register. He can be found tweeting @GazTheJourno.
