News / National and Regional Press

Gareth Corfield recruited to the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Gareth Corfield as senior technology reporter.

Gareth will be covering the global tech industry as well as cybersecurity and was previously security & legal correspondent at The Register. He can be found tweeting @GazTheJourno.

Gareth Corfield Telegraph The Register

