Hadley Freeman joins The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times
By Seamus Hasson
3 hours ago
The Guardian’s long serving journalist Hadley Freeman has confirmed she is joining The Sunday Times. Hadley joined The Guardian in 2000 and is currently a columnist and features writer. She will leave the paper at the end of November and join News UK early next year as a weekly columnist and writer.

Hadley can be found tweeting @HadleyFreeman.

