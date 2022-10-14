Hadley Freeman joins The Sunday Times
The Guardian’s long serving journalist Hadley Freeman has confirmed she is joining The Sunday Times. Hadley joined The Guardian in 2000 and is currently a columnist and features writer. She will leave the paper at the end of November and join News UK early next year as a weekly columnist and writer.
Hadley can be found tweeting @HadleyFreeman.
