The Guardian launches the first issue of Saturday magazine

The Guardian has launched the first issue of its new, super-sized magazine, Saturday.

The first issue of Saturday features Greta Thunberg on the cover, photographed by Marcus Ohlsson. There is also a global exclusive interview with novelist Jonathan Franzen, an extract from Booker-prize winning author Bernardine Evaristo’s new memoir, a investigation into a fertility clinic scandal, an interview with Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, and a first look at Armando Iannucci’s bold new Covid poem.

New voices include Gynelle Leon, Anita Bhagwandas and Sirin Kale. They’ll be joined by Coco Khan, Tim Dowling, Hadley Freeman, Simon Hattenstone, Sali Hughes, Jess Cartner-Morley and many more.

The magazine will include several features: Dining across the Divide, which brings together readers with differing viewpoints to see if sharing a meal will help them find common ground; Flashback, in which stars look back to their childhood in a whole new way; Honest playlist, which offers a peek at the music tastes of notable people – from their top party tracks to their karaoke favourites; and Buy it / Rent it / Thrift it, a sustainable shopping page for fashion and homes. In You be the Judge, readers will be asked to weigh in on a real domestic dispute; while Sirin Kale is the Guardian Angel, making good things happen for good people.

The Blind date, Quiz, Crossword and Q&A columns will also feature in the magazine.

Alongside Saturday, the Guardian will publish supplement – What’s On, which will include critics’ best picks of terrestrial TV, on-demand streaming and radio along with the latest from TV columnist Joel Golby.

Along with Saturday, the Guardian has launched two email newsletters.

Inside Saturday will provide an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of one of the features in each week’s issue of Saturday, as well as links to some of the editors’ favourite pieces from that week’s magazine, all in one email.

The Guide – a pop culture newsletter covering the best in film, TV and music – will continue the spirit of the print version of The Guide in a brand new format.