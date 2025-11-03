 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lydia Spencer-Elliott promoted to Features Writer at the The Independent

The-Independent
By Helen Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Lydia Spencer-Elliott as features writer on the newspaper’s lifestyle desk.

Lydia previously served as culture and lifestyle reporter at the online national newspaper.

