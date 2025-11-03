Lydia Spencer-Elliott promoted to Features Writer at the The Independent
The Independent has appointed Lydia Spencer-Elliott as features writer on the newspaper’s lifestyle desk.
Lydia previously served as culture and lifestyle reporter at the online national newspaper.
