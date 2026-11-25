Matthew Bayley selected as deputy editor of the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Matthew Bayley as deputy editor.
Matthew has held a number of senior roles at The Telegraph, most recently as executive editor (audio & visuals). He is now charge of News, Business, Money, Features, Lifestyle, Sport and Comment at the Telegraph, and will be focusing on innovation and new formats to help implement the Telegraph’s strategy to reinvent the reader experience.
Matthew will report to Chris Evans, and will work alongside Catherine Bentley-Gouldstone, who will continue to lead the Telegraph’s plans for adoption of AI in the newsroom and the newspaper operation. He takes over the role from Robert Winnett who is leaving The Telegraph to take up a new post at the Daily Mail.
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