 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Melanie Macleod promoted to Deputy Beauty & Lifestyle Editor at HELLO!

HELLO!
By Christina Pirilla
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HELLO! has promoted Melanie Macleod to deputy beauty and lifestyle editor. Melanie will now be working across the magazine and website, writing health, beauty, wellness and fashion content, as well as managing the Second Act pillar, which spotlights women living their best life in midlife. Melanie will also be managing the fortnightly Beauty Collective newsletter, and happiness content.

Melanie was previously the wellness editor at HELLO! Online.

HELLO! HELLO! Online Melanie Macleod

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Melanie Macleod
  • HELLO!
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login