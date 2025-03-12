Melanie Macleod promoted to Deputy Beauty & Lifestyle Editor at HELLO!
HELLO! has promoted Melanie Macleod to deputy beauty and lifestyle editor. Melanie will now be working across the magazine and website, writing health, beauty, wellness and fashion content, as well as managing the Second Act pillar, which spotlights women living their best life in midlife. Melanie will also be managing the fortnightly Beauty Collective newsletter, and happiness content.
Melanie was previously the wellness editor at HELLO! Online.
