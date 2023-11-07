 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Telegraph launches Battle Lines podcast

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group has launched Battle Lines, a weekly podcast.

Released each Friday, the podcast will feature expert insight and analysis on the Israel-Hamas conflict from the Telegraph’s correspondents on the ground. Danielle Sheridan, defence editor, Nataliya Vasilyeva, Jerusalem correspondent, and Sophia Yan, senior foreign correspondent, will all feature regularly.

Battle Lines Danielle Sheridan Nataliya Vasilyeva Sophia Yan Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Danielle Sheridan
  • Sophia Yan
  • Nataliya Vasilyeva
  • Battle Lines (Podcast)
    3 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    402 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login