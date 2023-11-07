Telegraph launches Battle Lines podcast
Telegraph Media Group has launched Battle Lines, a weekly podcast.
Released each Friday, the podcast will feature expert insight and analysis on the Israel-Hamas conflict from the Telegraph’s correspondents on the ground. Danielle Sheridan, defence editor, Nataliya Vasilyeva, Jerusalem correspondent, and Sophia Yan, senior foreign correspondent, will all feature regularly.
Recent news related to Battle Lines (Podcast) or The Daily Telegraph
Recent news related to Danielle Sheridan, Sophia Yan or Nataliya Vasilyeva
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Danielle Sheridan
-
Sophia Yan
-
Nataliya Vasilyeva
-
Battle Lines (Podcast)
3 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
402 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story