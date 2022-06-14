 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Oscar Williams-Grut takes up assistant business editor role at the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Oscar Williams-Grut as assistant business editor.

Oscar joined on 13 June and was previously City editor at the Evening Standard. He can be found tweeting @OscarWGrut.

