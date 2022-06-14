Oscar Williams-Grut takes up assistant business editor role at the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Oscar Williams-Grut as assistant business editor.
Oscar joined on 13 June and was previously City editor at the Evening Standard. He can be found tweeting @OscarWGrut.
