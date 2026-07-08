Promotion for Daniel Rodgers at British Vogue
British Vogue has promoted Daniel Rodgers to senior fashion news & features editor. Previously fashion news editor at the title, Daniel will now help to lead British Vogue’s fashion coverage across print and digital, including trend reports, designer news, talent profiles and features.
Working closely with the digital director and fashion news and features director on daily content, Daniel will also collaborate with the global Vogue team across its expanding portfolio of projects.
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