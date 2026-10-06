Promotion for James Frew at Tom’s Guide
Tom’s Guide has promoted James Frew to managing editor, buying guides. James was previously buying guide editor, overseeing the site’s TV and wearables buying guides.
As managing editor, James leads the buying guides team and oversees guides covering technology, home and fitness. He is responsible for editorial strategy and prioritisation, ensuring guides remain accurate and up to date.
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