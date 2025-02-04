Promotion for Rebecca Astill at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has promoted Rebecca Astill to commissioning editor. Rebecca will be commissioning and editing health and fitness, beauty, parenting, travel and outdoors content for Telegraph Recommended.
She was previously lifestyle review writer at the Telegraph and can be found on X @rebeccaastill_.
