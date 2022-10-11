 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Richie Oakley steps down as editor of the Business Post

Business Post
By Amy Wilson
17 hours ago
The Business Post’s editor and chief content officer, Richie Oakley, is stepping down from his role. Former deputy editor, Gillian Nelis, has now been appointed as acting editor with immediate effect.

Richie joined the Business Post in 2019 from The Times, Ireland where he served as editor. He goes on to join public relations and strategic communications agency, Murray Consultants as a director.

