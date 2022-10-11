Richie Oakley steps down as editor of the Business Post
The Business Post’s editor and chief content officer, Richie Oakley, is stepping down from his role. Former deputy editor, Gillian Nelis, has now been appointed as acting editor with immediate effect.
Richie joined the Business Post in 2019 from The Times, Ireland where he served as editor. He goes on to join public relations and strategic communications agency, Murray Consultants as a director.
Recent news related to Business Post
Recent news related to Gillian Nelis or Richard Oakley
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gillian Nelis
-
Richard Oakley
-
Business Post
29 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story