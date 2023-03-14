Role change for Natasha Wynarczyk at the Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror has appointed Natasha Wynarczyk as consumer editor. She is interested in exclusive consumer news and features ideas, celebrity interviews with a consumer or sustainability angle, money saving advice, consumer scams/fraud stories, product launches, price wars and consumer complaint stories.
Natasha previously served as senior features writer on the Reach plc national title.
