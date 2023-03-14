 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Role change for Natasha Wynarczyk at the Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Mirror has appointed Natasha Wynarczyk as consumer editor. She is interested in exclusive consumer news and features ideas, celebrity interviews with a consumer or sustainability angle, money saving advice, consumer scams/fraud stories, product launches, price wars and consumer complaint stories.

Natasha previously served as senior features writer on the Reach plc national title.

Daily Mirror Natasha Wynarczyk

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Natasha Wynarczyk
  • Daily Mirror
    195 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login