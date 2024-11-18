 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
National and Regional Press

Role changes for Sam Lister and Martyn Brown at Express

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Express political editor Sam Lister has left her role to join the Reach plc title’s senior management team as associate editor.

Former deputy political editor Martyn Brown, will succeed Lister to become political editor.

