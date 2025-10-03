Samuel Luckhurst joins The Sun as Manchester United Correspondent
News UK has appointed Samuel Luckhurst as a Manchester United correspondent at The Sun newspaper. Prior to this, he was a chief Manchester United writer at Manchester Evening News (MEN).
Recent news related to The Sun
Recent news related to Samuel Luckhurst
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Samuel Luckhurst
-
The Sun
260 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story