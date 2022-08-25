Shannon Power joins Newsweek in London
Newsweek has appointed Shannon Power as pop culture reporter. London based, they will be responsible for covering all things celebrity, film, TV, culture and Hollywood specifically for an American audience.
Shannon joins from their previous role as digital showbiz reporter at The Sun Online, and has also previously served as senior reporter role at C21 Media.
