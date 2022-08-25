 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Shannon Power joins Newsweek in London

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsweek has appointed Shannon Power as pop culture reporter. London based, they will be responsible for covering all things celebrity, film, TV, culture and Hollywood specifically for an American audience.

Shannon joins from their previous role as digital showbiz reporter at The Sun Online, and has also previously served as senior reporter role at C21 Media. 

 

