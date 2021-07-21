 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Staff appointments at The i paper

By Holly Hodges
1 day ago
i paper

The i paper has confirmed a number of appointments across the editorial team:

Paul Waugh has been appointed chief political commentator and can be found tweeting @paulwaugh.

Hatty Collier has been appointed breaking news editor and can be found tweeting @HattyCollier.

Zoe Drewett has been appointed deputy breaking news editor and can be found tweeting @zoelouisedrew.

Natasha Salmon has been appointed audience editor and can be found tweeting @Tash_Salmon.

Kuba Shand-Baptiste has been appointed assistant opinion editor and can be found tweeting @kubared.

Thomas Saunders has been appointed visual data journalist and can be found tweeting @tomjs.

 

