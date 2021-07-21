Staff appointments at The i paper

The i paper has confirmed a number of appointments across the editorial team:

Paul Waugh has been appointed chief political commentator and can be found tweeting @paulwaugh.

Hatty Collier has been appointed breaking news editor and can be found tweeting @HattyCollier.

Zoe Drewett has been appointed deputy breaking news editor and can be found tweeting @zoelouisedrew.

Natasha Salmon has been appointed audience editor and can be found tweeting @Tash_Salmon.

Kuba Shand-Baptiste has been appointed assistant opinion editor and can be found tweeting @kubared.

Thomas Saunders has been appointed visual data journalist and can be found tweeting @tomjs.