News / National and Regional Press

The Telegraph’s fashion director returns from leave

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
8 Jan 2026
The Telegraph‘s fashion director Bethan Holt has returned to her role following maternity leave.

She is responsible for fashion content across all platforms and can be found on Instagram @BethanHolt.

