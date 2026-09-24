Freelance update: Scarlet Anderson
Hearst UK‘s e-commerce SEO specialist Scarlet Anderson has left to go freelance.
Scarlet’s specialisms include SEO, e-commerce, technology, lifestyle and travel. She is available for freelance projects, consultancy and relevant editorial opportunities.
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